ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)– New Mexico music legend and icon, Al Hurricane has passed away Sunday evening.

The pioneer singer had been battling prostate cancer for a number of years.

Hurricane was honored back in May, with the stage at Civic Plaza being named in his honor.

His legacy in sixty years of performing is well known throughout the southwest.

Hurricane leaves behind seven children.

Al hurricane was 81 years old.