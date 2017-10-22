Neighbors say dangerous drivers ignore “do not enter” signs

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There are a lot of kids, cyclists and people walking in the area of one Albuquerque park, but residents say it’s dangerous because drivers are blatantly ignoring important street signs.

They say they are blowing past signs that say, “do not enter.”

These signs are difficult to miss and residents say they are tired of seeing wrong-way drivers. They say they have reached out to city leaders multiples times and multiple ways.

Do not enter and no right turn signs are posted but some drivers ignore them. Neighbors who live near Lead and Aliso in the Nob Hill neighborhood are fed up.

“It’s just total disregard for the law. They just do not seem to care,” Michael Thomas, a neighbor, said.

Thomas is one of them. He said the last thing he wants is anyone to get hurt., especially since his kids play at Morningside Park and he walks his dog there daily.

“We all get frustrated with it, with this intersection and Morningside and Silver,” Thomas said.

Thomas lives between the two problematic intersections. Both have multiple signs warning drivers not to enter but that didn’t stop a few drivers from going straight through while our cameras were out there.

“The mayor has been reached out to, and nothing. The police chief, nothing and Pat Davis was the only to respond,” Thomas said as he was talking about e-mails sent to city leaders.

Over the summer, Thomas’ neighbor sent tweets with pictures to APD, calling for more enforcement.

APD responded saying, “Thank you for letting us know. We will try and get out there asap.” But neighbors say it’s still a problem.

They emailed city leaders last week asking them to step in and crack down on violators. They attached pictures of more people disregarding the signs.

“I just feel like they are not taking it seriously and, you know, the only time they will take it seriously is when something happens,” Thomas said.

KRQE crews saw two cars ignore those “do not enter” signs just in the first few minutes of the interview with Thomas.

News 13 reached out to APD and the city, we have not heard back.