Local gym makes up largest team in Duke City Marathon history

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – More than 5,000 people took part in the 34th Annual Duke City Marathon Sunday morning.

This year, a local gym broke the event’s record for the largest team taking part.

It did not matter if they walked or came in first, for many at the Duke City Marathon Sunday, it was about finishing the race.

“Four years ago I would have never run even a 5K,” explained Pam Green. She says it is never too late to start moving.

“I want to show my grandkids and my kids that grandma can do this,” she said.

Green is 62-year-old. She ran her first half-marathon less than a year ago. Since then, she has not stopped. Sunday’s marks number four.

She says it helps when you have 150 other teammates cheering you on. They are part of the biggest team in the event’s history, all from the local gym Titanium Fitness.

“We started this four years ago with about 32 runners and are here this year with 151,” said Titanium Fitness co-owner Melanie Velasquez.

“Give them that encouragement and let them know they can do anything you put your mind to,” said Brian Boulware, co-owner.

Pam Green credits her team and trainers’ support. “They truly treat you like family,” she said. She has lost 75 pounds.

Joel Montoya has his own incredible story. A couple years ago, he was diagnosed with type 2 diabetes.

“It was unreal, I thought my life was over,” he said.

Now, Montoya is off of all his diabetes medications and finished his first half-marathon Sunday morning.

“First half marathon, but not my last,” he said.

It is an experience he says is worth all the sweat and tears. And while Sunday’s race was not the first for Green, it was especially an emotional one.

“I cried at the beginning, I cried at the end, because I have lived here all my life and to run the 34th Annual Duke City Marathon is just amazing,” she said.

The Duke City Marathon says it has been ranked among the top 25 marathons in the world in The Active Times.

