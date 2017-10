ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE)- UNM Women’s Soccer locked up their spot in the Mountain West Tournament after defeating Wyoming on Sunday in Laramie, 3-2.

With this win the Lobos are sitting in 2nd place in the MW standings at 12-6 overall and 7-3 in MW play. The Lobos will now head into their season finale on Friday at 7:30 pm in Albuquerque.

This game is crucial with SDSU at the UNM Soccer Complex, as a win will give the Lobos a first round bye in the Mountain West Tournament.