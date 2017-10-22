Victims in hospital after police chase ends with crash

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New details have been released about the suspects and victims after a police chase ended in a nasty crash Saturday.

Family tells us Demarcus Blea and his girlfriend Michelle Jaramillo are in the hospital.

Police say officers were chasing suspects in a stolen Jeep when the suspects ran a red light and crashed into the victim’s car.

Family says Blea is on life support. Jaramillo suffered serious injuries but is expected to make it.

The police chase started early yesterday morning on Gonzales near Coors and continued to northeast Albuquerque near Menaul and Eubank.

Along the way, the criminal complaint shows an officer wrecked his patrol unite while following the Jeep on I-40.

Police say six people were in the stolen Jeep, including a 12 and 13-year-old.

Police say the driver was 18-year-old Domonic Rougemont. He went to the hospital with a broken leg.

