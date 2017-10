Another cool afternoon is ahead, but with less wind and more sunshine. The cool down will not last too long. Temperatures look to rebound back into the 60s, 70s and 80s for tomorrow afternoon before another cold front moves in on Tuesday.

This second cold front on Tuesday will bring the biggest cool down to the Eastern Plains for mid-week.

A stronger shot of cool air could move into the state by Friday so stay tuned for updates on that possibility!