ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Athletes pounded the pavement around Albuquerque Sunday morning for the Duke City Marathon.

This was the 34th year of the event, which is a qualifying race for the Boston Marathon.

Top honors this year included Roxanne Wegman in the women’s category, coming in at just over three hours and 13 minutes.

On the men’s side, Soloman Kandie beat out the competition with a time of around two hours and 37 minutes, making him now a five-time Duke City marathon champion.

