ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Firefighters are investigating a fire at a northwest Albuquerque home.

Crews say the fire started just after midnight Sunday on the 3800 block 5th Street NW.

The Albuquerque Fire Department says firefighters battled a shed and guest house fire.

The fire department hasn’t released the extent of the damage.

