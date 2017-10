ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – State Police are asking for the public’s help tracking down a missing person.

They say 29-year-old Rachel Trujillo went missing from the Espanola area.

They have not released any details about what led to her disappearance.

If you know where she is, call (575) 753-2277.

