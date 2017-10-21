Saturday High School Football: Week 9

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE)- Week 9 of high school football in New Mexico wrapped up on Friday. Here are the scores from the games in the Metro:

Albuquerque High-0, West Mesa-38

Albuquerque Academy-7, Del Norte-43

Moriarty-35, Hope Christian-18