ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is asking for your help in finding 82-year-old Roy Clifton Jr.

His family went to his residence on the 500 block of Rhode Island around 7 a.m. Saturday morning and Roy was not there.

Roy suffers from dementia, causing him to be confused.

It is unknown what clothing he was wearing when he left. He is 5′ 9″, weighs around 175 lbs and has hazel eyes and gray hair.

If located please call APD at 505-242-COPS (2677)

