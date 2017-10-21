New Mexico lawmakers back Albuquerque’s Amazon bid

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Nineteen New Mexico lawmakers say they’re ready to work with Amazon to create “one of the best places on earth to work and live.”

The New Mexico House Republican Caucus sent a letter Friday to the founder of the e-commerce giant, Jeff Bezos, in support of the city of Albuquerque’s bid to host the company’s second headquarters.

It comes a day after proposals were submitted by cities across the U.S. and Canada. They’re all clamoring at the prospect of landing an estimated $5 billion in investments by Amazon and as many as 50,000 jobs.

Boasting about hundreds of miles of bike trails, the Santa Fe Opera and the highest number of resident PhDs per capita, the lawmakers say no other state can match New Mexico’s range of cultural and recreational experiences.