ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.(KRQE) – Week 9 high school football was showcased in this week’s edition of Football Friday Night. Game of The Week featured a District 2 Class 6A battle between the Sandia Matadors and La Cueva Bears. Van also has the low down from all the rest of the games in class 6A including the close one between Cibola and Volcano Vista in the Metro, as well as a battle down south between Centennial and Las Cruces.

New Mexico Football Friday Week 10 Pt. 2

In this block of the Football Show, Van Tate is back with all the action from Class 5A from across the state of New Mexico. Title Town (Artesia), Lovington, Miyamura and St. Pius are all showcased in this block of the show. Andrew Lujan is also this week’s Marty Saiz, State Farm Player of The Week.

New Mexico Football Friday Week 10 Pt. 3

The Belen Eagles continued their romp through the ranks of Class 5A with a 63-30 thumping of the Grants Pirates. In the Thursday Night rewind, Jared Chester took another look at the Manzano Monarchs march to perfection. In Santa Fe, the Capital Jaguars turned away Espanola Valley with a convincing lopsided victory.

New Mexico Football Friday Week 10 Pt. 4

Hatch Valley went into Socorro and ruined the night for the Warriors, but could not ruin their spirit. The Warriors won the Spirit Stick online behind a whopping showing of more than 12 thousand votes. In Portales, the defending champions of Class 4A also met a group of Warriors. The Rams turned away the Ruidoso Warriors 24-15.