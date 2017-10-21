New Mexico and Colorado State engage in late night conference battle

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bob Davie and his University of New Mexico Lobos tried to do something they haven’t done since Davie became coach: beat the Colorado State Rams. The Lobos made it interesting down the stretch recovering an onside kick while trailing 27-24. The Rams snuffed out any chance of a Lobo win with a walk off sack on the very last play of the game as Colorado State recorded a 27-24 win and became bowl eligible with six victories.

Colorado State quarterback Nick Stevens threw for 233 yards and two touchdowns on 17 of 33 attempts. Rams running back Izzy Matthews also had 116 yards and a touchdown. The Lobos led the nation in rushing yards last season and got the ground game going early. In fact, it was New Mexico who scored the first touchdown of the game on a three yard run from senior running back Richard McQuarley. It was McQuarley’s only touchdown as he also rushed for 73 yards on 11 carries.

Lobo running back Tyrone Owens had the most rushing yards in the game with 159 on 16 attempts. Owens also had a touchdown. After Colorado State took a 21 to 10 halftime lead, the Lobos came out in the second half and kept the game close. With under two minutes to play Lobos quarterback Tevaka Tuioti helped his team trim a 27-17 deficit to 27-24 when he connected with former Valley Vikings standout Aaron Molina.

The Lobos just could not close anymore and dropped to 3-4 on the season and 1-3 in Mountain West play. The Rams improved to 6-2 with the win and 4-0 in conference. Next up for the Lobos is the Wyoming Cowboys in Laramie October 28.