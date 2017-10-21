Lobo Football Recap: CSU-27 UNM-24

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE)- Lobo Football dropped to 3-4 overall and 1-3 in MW conference play after losing to Colorado State on Friday night 27-24. It was a late kick off that ended up being a late game thriller as the Lobos successfully got off an onside kick with under 30 seconds left in the game, but could not find the scoreboard to either tie the game or go ahead late.

Here is a look at some of the stats from Friday night:

CSU UNM

Rush 180 318

Pass 231 132

Total 411 450

3rd Down 7-15 2-12

UNM looked good in the rushing department and finished with more total yards than the Rams. 411 total yards is less than what this CSU team has put up in the past and it was a testament to a Lobo defense that looked strong at times. Head Coach Bob Davie liked the way his team looked on Friday and feels optimistic.

“I think a pretty valiant effort, played really hard, I am encouraged, I’m encouraged. We were able to run the ball up inside the tackles. We missed a field goal, and we fumbled the ball”, Said Bob Davie.

An early missed field goal from Jason Sanders hurt, but a fumble in the 4th qtr. from Richard McQuarley hurt this Lobo team even more. The Fumble, which marks McQuarley’s 4th of the season, came in the 4th and then led to a drive that lasted over 5 minutes and ended in a CSU field goal.

The Lobos will have to put this loss in the rearview as they are now only 5 more games left on the year, and they have their work cut out for them if they want to make it to a 2nd consecutive bowl game this season.

“Yeah absolutely it’s about getting to a bowl game and winning 6 games. That’s something if we continue to play with the spirit tonight and just keep getting better, we will have a realistic chance to do it”, said Bob Davie.

The Lobos will play Wyoming next in Laramie, that game will be Saturday.