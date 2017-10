ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Firefighters responded to a house fire Saturday afternoon on 2nd Street and Candelaria.

Just before 3 p.m., firefighters arrived to see smoke and flames coming from the home. It was under control within ten minutes of arrival.

Firefighters say there were a mother and son who broke into the abandoned house. The son lit a candle and somehow his jacket lit on fire. There were no injuries reported.

The fire is not under investigation.

