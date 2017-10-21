Cosmic Carnival lets visitors explore space with virtual reality

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Families got a chance to explore space up close today through virtual reality.

The Cosmic Carnival at the Open Space Visitor Center featured exhibits and activities from Explora Science Center, Sandia National Labs and the Albuquerque Astronomical Society.

Visitors were able to experience the solar system and other environments through virtual reality.

Organizers say it is a great way to get kids excited about science and math.

“Math is used in everyday life, whether you’re a professional working for a defense contractor like I am, or you’re a cook, a photographer, everyone uses math. It’s even in traffic when you’re driving to work,” said T.K. O’Geary of event sponsor Northrop Grumman.

The event wraps up with a Star Party Saturday night where you can check out the stars and planets through telescopes with help from astronomers.

It will run from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

