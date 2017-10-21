Chris’ Saturday Forecast

Wind and cooler temperatures are in store this weekend for New Mexico. A cold front is going to pass through the region today. This cold front will pick up the wind and drop temperatures this afternoon.

Highs will fall back to seasonably cool highs today and tomorrow. It will also be much colder stepping outside on tomorrow morning. Freeze Watches are up for the Rio Grande Valley for the chance that many spots could feel temps around 32°. So you want to protect the plants, don’t forget the pets and bundle up on Sunday morning.

Temperatures will stay cool tomorrow afternoon, but with less wind and more sunshine. The cool down will not last too long. Temperatures look to rebound back into the 60s, 70s and 80s for Monday afternoon before another cold front moves in on Tuesday.