ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police Officers responded to a call Sunday morning of a dead body found near Griegos Road.

Police say a person was walking in the area when they discovered a body in the water of a ditch.

Information is limited at this time.

KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they become available.

————

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps