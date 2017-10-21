Albuquerque Police respond to crash involving armed carjacking suspect

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are on scene of a crash that happened early Saturday morning in northeast Albuquerque.

Albuquerque Police say officers were in pursuit of a vehicle that was stolen in an armed carjacking.

Police say the suspect ran a red light going southbound on Eubank in northeast Albuquerque and crashed with a driver going westbound on Menaul.

Police say there are life-threatening injuries involved. They are currently blocking the area.

