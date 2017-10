ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police say they believe a pedestrian was hit by a car and killed early Saturday.

They say it happened around 2:15 a.m. in the intersection of Girard and Gibson in southeast Albuquerque.

When officers arrived they found a man dead from his injuries. Police believe he was hit by a vehicle.

They were not able to provide any further information.