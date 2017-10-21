Albuquerque coffee shop sends coffee beans to Puerto Rico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – After Puerto Rico’s coffee industry took a massive hit in the wake of the hurricane, an Albuquerque coffee house is stepping up to help.
Villa Myriam held a fundraiser Saturday, collecting donations to help send bags of coffee beans to the region.
The storm’s destruction across Puerto Rico’s coffee fields left a huge shortage of the island’s staple crop.
“What people don’t realize is over 90 percent of the crops of coffee got destroyed in Puerto Rico and we got a phone call requesting if we could make a donation,” said Villa Myriam owner Juan Certain.
Villa Myriam also celebrated its grand opening today at its location near Broadway and Lomas.
