Albuquerque coffee shop sends coffee beans to Puerto Rico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – After Puerto Rico’s coffee industry took a massive hit in the wake of the hurricane, an Albuquerque coffee house is stepping up to help.

Villa Myriam held a fundraiser Saturday, collecting donations to help send bags of coffee beans to the region.

The storm’s destruction across Puerto Rico’s coffee fields left a huge shortage of the island’s staple crop.

“What people don’t realize is over 90 percent of the crops of coffee got destroyed in Puerto Rico and we got a phone call requesting if we could make a donation,” said Villa Myriam owner Juan Certain.

Villa Myriam also celebrated its grand opening today at its location near Broadway and Lomas.

