Students raise heifers for college scholarships

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s the end of a year-long journey.

“It’s been really rewarding. I’ve learned a lot of stuff, and hopefully with the sale of this heifer, if it goes for a lot that will go towards my college fund,” said 12-year-old Tyler Martinez.

Students like Martinez and Mateo Olivas are part of the Beef Heifer Reproductive Program through New Mexico State University, where students learn all the logistics of raising a heifer.

“You have your animal at your house. You wake up every day, feed it, clean it’s pan… Happy cow equals happy person,” said Olivas.

It’s about a lot more than just that, these kids had to learn the science behind raising cattle, taking college-level courses from NMSU’s College of Agriculture.

“In a year, they’ve pretty much acquired a minor in animal science and agriculture business. It’s that high level,” said Newt McCarty who helped develop the program.

The students were also vying for college scholarships. The top prize is $1,000 and second is $500. The winners will be announced Sunday.

