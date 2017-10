It’s a busy Fall for the Crown Room at the Albuquerque Downs. Join them on Saturday, October 28 for the ultimate Halloween party, featuring no cover charge and a costume contest worth $1000!

Also, be sure to mark your calendars for a special Dia de los Muertos Dinner, Thursday November 2 at 7 p.m. Chef Tristin Rogers prepares a sampling from the menu -a whole new take on huevos rancheros. Tickets are only $49.

For more information, visit ABQDowns.com