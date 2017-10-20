SFPS puts teacher accused of washing students’ hair on leave

SANTA FE, NM (KRQE) – Police are getting involved after a first grade teacher reportedly washed her students’ hair in class because she was sensitive to the smell of their shampoo.

According to the Santa Fe Police report, Maria Bernadez from Nina Otero Community School would walk up to her students and smell their hair.

If she considered their hair too frangrant, she’d “take the children to the sink in the classroom and wash their hair with an odorless shampoo.”

The children told her the water was cold and one student “got scared and ran to the other side of the classroom.”

Bernadez didn’t stop there. She reportedly wet paper towels and rubbed the scared child’s head to get the smell out.

She was put on paid leave this week.

“From what we can tell, there were five students that were involved in the incident,” SFPS Superintendent Veronica Garcia said, citing the police report. “This type of behavior is not condoned or tolerated. We do not believe in having inappropriate physical contact with students.”

The very thought of her actions isn’t sitting well with parents.

“I just think that’s totally inappropriate,” parent Geno Riley said. “If the teacher has an allergy, she should probably address that with her physician and not worry about what type of shampoo the kids are using at home.”

“She should’ve posted something at the beginning of the year letting parents and students know,” said Cherryl Sena of Santa Fe.

“It probably violates a lot of children’s rights so it’s really a significant problem,” added Michael Wofford, a parent.

The superintendent said Bernadez is just a few months into her first year in the district. She would not say if her job is in danger.

Teachers can let the district know if they have any allergies or sensitivities and the district will accommodate them. No one is saying if Bernadez let them know about her problems with fragrances.

