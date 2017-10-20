Road marker causes confusion on I-25 frontage road

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Calls were pouring into the Department of Transportation Friday because of a confusing road marker.

Two left lanes showed up on Jefferson to the I-25 frontage road overnight. When you look up, you see a sign that conflicts with the new road paint.

The DOT says the road is correct and the sign should have been taken down. They say it will be done as soon as possible.

The two lanes were added because of the heavy traffic in that area, most of which is to turn left to access Century Rio Theater and nearby restaurants.

