ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Thanks to your generosity, hundreds of students are sporting a new pair of shoes.

Over 300 students at Bel Air Elementary School received shoes, socks, books, backpacks and snacks Friday morning as part of the KRQE Cares program.

The shoes come from viewer donations.

All schools getting shoes are Title 1, which means they have a high number of underprivileged students.