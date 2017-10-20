On the Big Screen: State of Film in NM

It’s a good time to be working in the film industry in New Mexico. A number of high-profile projects are shooting in the state and Only The Brave, starring Josh Brolin, Jeff Bridges and Jennifer Connelly, opens nationwide today.

Jon Hendry, head of IATSE Local 480 and vocal advocate for the film industry in New Mexico, stopped by to share details about some of the shows currently shooting in New Mexico. He also talks about an upcoming fundraising event for hurricane relief in Puerto Rico.

Those looking to break into the industry will want to mark their calendars for Film Week, happening February 5-12, 2018.

For more details, visit ShootNM.org.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living, segment paid by Bernalillo County.