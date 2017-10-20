October 20th Morning Rush: Man who killed Navajo girl to be sentenced

1. The man who kidnapped and murdered an 11-year-old girl on the Navajo Reservation is set to officially be sentenced Friday. Tom Begaye Jr. pleaded guilty back in August to the murder of Ashlynne Mike. Begaye lured Ashlynne and her 9-year-old brother into his van. He then took the girl into the desert where he raped and brutally killed her near the Shiprock Monument. He let her brother go, who was later found walking. Authorities found out that Begaye was behind it all. With Begaye’s guilty plea he is set to spend the rest of his life in prison. The murder sparked a push for a tribal Amber Alert System and an expansion of the death penalty on tribal land.

2. State Police says its considering requiring background checks for the New Mexico Search and Rescue Team after a startling discovery. Currently, a background check is not required for SAR. This allowed physician’s assistant and former volunteer James Beverly to be a part of the team for years. Last month he was arrested and charged for the second time with a sex crime involving a minor. SAR says it hopes State Police considers the change.

3. A breezy to windy day is ahead for New Mexico as the region starts to dry out this afternoon. Temperatures will be slightly warmer than average to end the week today. A cold front will then move in on Saturday.

4. President Trump’s proposed border wall is making progress. The last two of eight prototypes are now taking shape at a construction site in San Diego. The companies have until next Thursday to finish the models. President Trump has pledged the border wall will be up in New Mexico too. The Mayor of Columbus, a New Mexico town that borders Mexico, says he’s not against the wall, but he doesn’t think it would make the area any more secure.

5. Two “Breaking Bad” actors will raise money for the victims in Puerto Rico. Bob Odenkirk, who played lawyer Saul Goodman is sponsoring a benefit next week at Dialogue Brewing. He will also be joined by Steven Michael Quezada. The event is scheduled for Monday night at 5 p.m.

Morning’s Top Stories

