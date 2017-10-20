Mark’s Friday Evening Forecast

A cold front will sweep through the state on Saturday dropping temperatures and kicking up windid. Highs in the Albuquerque area will top out in the 60s with wind gusts as high as 40 mph. If we are going to see any snow it could briefly occur over the northern mountains early Saturday morning before drier air washes over the state. Temperatures will rebound on Sunday and Monday before another cold front on Tuesday.

