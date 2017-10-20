Marble Brewery creates beer locator app

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Marble Brewery is helping customers find their beer quicker and easier with a new app.

The recently released app uses the phones location system to find where Marble beer is for sale either on draft or packaged.

It’s something Marble says they’ve wanted to do for awhile, so they partnered up with Bounce Chat out of Santa Fe to develop it.

Right now the app only works in New Mexico, but Marble says it will eventually work regionally as the brewery expands into Arizona, Colorado and Texas.

Their ultimate goal is to have it work coast to coast, as they expand nationally.

