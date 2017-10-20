Man who pleaded guilty to killing Ashlynne Mike to be sentenced Friday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man who killed 11-year-old Ashlynne Mike is expected to receive his sentence Friday.

Tom Begaye Jr. will be in federal court Friday afternoon. In August he pleaded guilty to the kidnapping and sexual assault in the murder of 11-year-old Ashlynne, which happened in May 2016.

Begaye lured Ashlynne and her 9-year-old brother into his car and drove them to the Shiprock Monument on the Navajo Reservation.

Begaye sexually assaulted then killed Ashlynne, but let her brother go. Ashlynne’s body was found near the New Mexico Arizona border.

While he has yet to be officially sentenced, under the Begaye’s plea agreement he will spend the rest of his life behind bars and will never be paroled.

The murder sparked a push for a tribal Amber Alert system and an expansion of the death penalty on tribal land.

