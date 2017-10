CARLSBAD, N.M. (KRQE) – A man is locked up on a no bond hold for his alleged involvement in a Carlsbad shooting.

Eddy County Deputies say on October 6, Christopher Madron was shot in the leg prompting an investigation.

Deputies later arrested Marcelino Medina for his accused involvement.

Medina is now facing multiple charges and is behind bars.

At this time deputies are continuing to investigate the incident.

————

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps