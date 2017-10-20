Local miniature train club teaches public how to spruce up their garden

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Garden RailRoaders club is teaching people how to lay down their own train tracks in their garden.

The Train Tracks in Your Garden Show is happening all weekend at the Botanical Gardens.

There will be demonstrations from members of the RailRoaders club on how to spruce up your garden with miniature G-scale model trains.

Members will showcase their personal collection of model trains as well as some local public displays.

The event kicked off Friday at 9 a.m. and runs until 4:30 p.m.

