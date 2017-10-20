Lobos men’s basketball charity exhibition game with BYU approved by NCAA

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico and BYU Cougars will get together for a charity exhibition game October 27 in Albuquerque.

Before getting final approval for the game, Lobos Head Coach Paul Weir called the match up a slam dunk.

“I think just the history of our rivalry would be a really cool deal for the fans and would help us kick off the season,” said Weir.

The Lobos and BYU’s rivalry dates back to the ’60s. Both teams met as members of the old WAC and the Mountain West. The rivalry has been heated at times, like in 2010 when the Lobos won a conference championship in Provo, Utah.

Tempers flared as then head coach Steve Alford and BYU player Jonathan Tavanari exchanged words in the post game handshake line. The charity exhibition game at Dreamstyle Arena will have a 7:30 pm start time next Friday.

The NCAA approved the exhibition game through the Legislative Relief Process, which allows for schools to compete in an additional exhibition game given that the net proceeds are donated to a disaster relief charity.Funds raised from the game will go to hurricane relief for Hurricane Harvey victims.

Tickets go on sale the morning of October 23. General admission tickets are $10 dollars each. Student tickets are free. Single game suites will be available for $500.

The Lobos will officially open the season when they host Northern New Mexico November 11.