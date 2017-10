LAS VEGAS, N.M. (KRQE) –Las Vegas Police are looking for a missing man.

Officers say 42-year-old Johnny Garcia was last seen October 6 in Sapello, New Mexico.

He was wearing a black leather jacket, black jeans and black boots.

Police say he also uses a cane when he walks.

If you know anything about his whereabouts you are asked to contact the Las Vegas Police Department at (505) 425-7504.

