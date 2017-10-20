Kid musicians rock out for charity

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)– Bernalillo County has a zero-tolerance policy for chaining dogs and so does youth band Sonyk Vortex, whose fundraising efforts support NMDog.

Sonyk Vortex is a band of young people, ages 12 through 16, which performs musically to raise money for the two charities they support: NMDOG and Kids Supporting Kids.

NMDOG works to unchain dogs and rescue severely abused dogs across New Mexico. Kids Supporting Kids provides integrative health services (e.g., acupuncture, massage) for children with cancer.

Sonyk Vortex performs on Sunday, November 5 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at O’Niell’s on 3301 Juan Tabo Boulevard northeast. There is no entry fee. O’Niell’s will donate a portion of all food and drink purchased during the 3-hour gig to Sonyk Vortex to split between the two charities they support.

Tickets for raffle items are also available for purchase. The money raised from the raffle will be split between the two charities Sonyk Vortex supports as well.

For more information on the event, visit the band’s website.