High Desert Thespian Festival Returns to UNM

It’s been more than fifteen years since UNM hosted a high school theater festival for Thespian Troupes around the state. The University is partnering with the New Mexico Activities Association and the New Mexico Educational Theatre Association for the High Desert Thespian Festival and One Act Play Competition.

Students will convene over a four-day period to learn, collaborate and vie for their shot at scholarship opportunities with top universities in the southwest.

One lucky school will be attending an international festival in Lincoln, Nebraska, representing our state’s high school theater programs.

For more information, visit NMSTF.org.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living