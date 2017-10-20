Former UNM medical examiner’s testimony could force mistrial in Texas murder case

AUSTIN (KRQE) – A former UNM medical examiner is in hot water for his testimony during a murder trial in Austin.

Bryan Canchola is facing charges in the death of his boyfriend, Steve Sylvester, following a struggle. During his trial Friday, the focus was on medical examiner Sam Andrews and whether his testimony could force a mistrial.

Andrews had examined Sylvester’s body and found he died of a brain hemorrhage, but now he says blunt force trauma may have let to the rupture of a blood vessel in the brain.

The judge flat out said he was “disgusted” and commented on Andrew’s “lack of professionalism” and “lack of diligence” in handling the autopsy.

