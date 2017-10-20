Fluffy Cocker Spaniel puppy melts hearts for Dogtoberfest



ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Animal Humane New Mexico is celebrating Dogtoberfest with half-price adoptions.

Animal Humane New Mexico is hosting their annual adoption drive, Dogtoberfest, ahead of the Doggie Dash fundraising event. Viewers are encouraged to visit both locations before the end of October, as AHNM will be celebrating Dogtoberfest all month long! That means all pet adoptions are 50 percent off through Tuesday, October 31 and canine adoptions will come with a free Doggie Dash & Dawdle pint glass.

AHNM is encouraging people to adopt during Dogtoberfest and then bring their new four-legged family member to Doggie Dash & Dawdle on Sunday, November 5 at Balloon Fiesta Park.

Also, an adorable representative was on-hand at the studio to celebrate the adoption drive, “Tallie”. She is a 10-month-old Cocker Spaniel who quickly became a staff favorite and is available now at the main campus on Virginia Street.

For more information on Dogtoberfest or “Tallie” visit the AHNM website.