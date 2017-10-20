Filmmakers claim to find thief who stole foot off Oñate statue

ALCALDE, N.M. (KRQE) – After 20 years, the mystery of who cut off the foot of a Don Juan de Oñate statue might finally be solved.

The Spanish conquistador colonized New Mexico and a statue was dedicated to him north of Española.

In the late ’90s, someone cut the left foot off the statue to protest his cruelty against the Acoma people. That cruelty included cutting off the feet of Acoma warriors.

No one ever knew who damaged the statue until last spring, when local filmmakers were having lunch.

“We were eating tacos and a gentleman approached us and said, “I have a great story to tell you,'” Joely Proudfit and Chris Eyre said.

They later met the man and say when they saw the foot, they were speechless. The filmmakers are now working on “Statues Between Us,” a film centered on the unnamed foot thief.

