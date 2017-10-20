Feds seek life sentence for man who shot Albuquerque police officer

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A U.S. attorney is seeking a life sentence for the man who shot an Albuquerque Police officer, just for carrying a gun that night.

Christopher Cook opened fire on Officer Lou Golson in January 2015 during a DWI stop. He was in a stolen SUV at the time.

Golson was shot in the stomach and leg. He has since recovered and is back at work.

Cook later pleaded not guilty to the attempted murder charge he was facing. However, he pleaded guilty to shooting from a car, car theft and having a shank in jail.

He was sentenced to 20 years, a sentence Officer Golson approved of.

“Another officer is not going to have to worry about getting shot. A citizen is not going to have to worry about getting shot,” said Officer Golson. “Had we gone to trial he may have only been looking at a maximum of three years in prison.”

Now the feds are trying to get Cook off the streets for good.

Cook pleaded guilty to a federal charge of being a felon with a gun that night. Usually, that charge carries a 10 year sentence. However, when someone, like Cook, has been convicted of three violent felonies, that person is considered an armed career criminal and can face life in prison.

A judge will decide on a sentence on November 9.

