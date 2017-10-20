Education group supports changes to science standards

By Published:

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – One education group says it’s encouraged by this week’s changes to the science standards.

The New Mexico Math and Science Advisory Council says the changes take positive steps to creating a solid foundation.

At first, the Department of Education wanted to eliminate the teaching of evolution, question the age of the earth and change the way climate change was taught.

After an outcry from the public, the education secretary decided middle schoolers will learn about the earth’s age based on scientific rock evidence.

For high schoolers, the standards will include the factors behind evolution. They will also cover climate change based on global climate models.

While the Teachers Federation is still opposed to the changes, the Science Advisory Council stands behind them.

