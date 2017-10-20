Neighbors say drivers blatantly ignore crosswalk on Montano

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For at least seven years, there’s been a crosswalk across Montano at Montano Pointe Road, just west of Taylor Ranch Road. However, drivers speed through it like there’s nothing there.

“It’s a very misleading crosswalk,” said Mark Sorenson, who lives nearby.

KRQE News 13 saw a family, dog walkers, bicyclists and students stand on the side of the road, waiting to cross, for several minutes. Not one car ever slowed down.

“I’ve only seen twice ever that cars stopped. Once was a bus and the other was a police officer on a motorcycle,” said Sorenson.

Sorenson says people often jaywalk because they know the crosswalk is useless.

“The crosswalk is actually worse than jaywalking because when you’re jaywalking, you’re expecting the cars not to stop for you. But when you’re in a crosswalk, you think they’re going to stop, but they keep going anyways,” said Sorenson.

This is a popular crosswalk because it connects residents on the south side of Montano to Mariposa Park.

“I see families trying to cross. They have to do the same thing. They have to sit and wait for the cars to go,” said Sorenson.

The city says they’ve made this crosswalk as safe as they can. They pointed out the massive metal structure hanging over the width of the road with pedestrian and bicycle crossing signs attached to it. There are also signs along the road, and markings on the pavement.

The city says this is now an enforcement issue.

Albuquerque Police Department spokesperson Celina Espinoza told KRQE News 13, “Thank you for bringing this to our attention. We will work to set up some sort of enforcement as quickly as possible.”

“I think it’s sad if that’s what has to be done to enforce the law. I wish people would just stop at the crosswalk,” said Sorenson.

————

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps