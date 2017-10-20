Crash shuts down northeast Albuquerque intersection

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police have shut down the intersection of Comanche and San Mateo.

Information is limited. According to an Albuquerque Police Department tweet, the intersection is being shut down due to an accident.

KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they become available.

Reference the vehicle accident at Comanche / San Mateo traffic is shut down all 4 directions — Albuquerque Police (@ABQPOLICE) October 20, 2017

Reference the vehicle accident at Comanche / San Mateo traffic is shut down all 4 directions — Albuquerque Police (@ABQPOLICE) October 20, 2017