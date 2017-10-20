Company that bought Eclipse Aviation reduces workforce

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The company that bought out Eclipse Aviation with the goal of turning the company around is now laying off the workers.

One Aviation says it’s reducing its workforce but would not say by how much.

Eclipse Aviation first opened in Albuquerque in 2001, bringing thousands of jobs. It later transformed into Eclipse Aerospace after emerging from bankruptcy.

In 2015, there was another buyout and the company changed its name to One Aviation.

While the company would not say how many workers are losing their jobs, they say it is part of the efforts to phase out the EA550 series plane and focus on the EA770.

One Aviation recently announced the successful test flight of the EA770.

