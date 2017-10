ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The lockdowns at Cleveland and McKinley middle schools have been lifted.

The lockdowns were due to police activity in the area.

APS says the lockdowns happened too close to dismissal for school buses to run, so all students must be picked up by their parents. All parents must have their IDs.

No further information is available.

Cleveland/McKinley lockdown lifted. ALL students must be picked up by parents w/ ID.Lockdown happened too close to dismissal 4 buses 2 run. — APS (@ABQschools) October 20, 2017

Cleveland and McKinley middle schools have been placed in lockdowns due to @ABQPOLICE activity in the area. — APS (@ABQschools) October 20, 2017