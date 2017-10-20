Chris’ Friday Morning Forecast

A breezy to windy day is ahead for New Mexico as the region starts to dry out this afternoon. Temperatures will be slightly warmer than average to end the week today. But, a cold front will then move in tomorrow.

This next cold front will crank up the wind on Saturday and it will drop temperatures back to seasonal afternoon highs for a couple of days. The cold front won’t bring much moisture to the state. There could be a few spot showers in southern Colorado and northern New Mexico on tomorrow, but the moisture will not be widespread.

An area of high pressure then starts to build over the Western U.S. This will send a dry, northwesterly flow into New Mexico with warmer than average temperatures returning to the region to begin next week.

Another dry cold front will move in on Tuesday. This front will once again drop in temperatures for the region after a warm Monday afternoon with the coolest air being felt in eastern New Mexico for next Tuesday.