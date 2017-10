ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Kids at Comanche Elementary School got a special surprise Friday.

The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office helicopter landed at the school as students stood a safe distance away.

Then, those students got a look at the inner workings of how the department works in crucial situations. That included a look at the SWAT truck and the tactical robot.

They also got to interact with one of the K-9 units.

————

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps