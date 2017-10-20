Albuquerque scores high on equality index

Published:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –  Albuquerque is garnering national attention for its high ranking when it comes to LGBTQ friendly laws.

According to the Municipal Equality Index, the Duke City received a score of 74, which is higher than the national average and the highest in the state.

The study looks at non-discrimination laws, relationship with the LGBTQ community, among other areas.

Other cities include Santa Fe which scored 65, Farmington scored a 50 and Las Cruces scored a 46.

The full report, including detailed scorecards for cities across the United States, can be found here.

